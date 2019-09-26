Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Greenwood has successful ADGA show

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 7:27pm

Audrey Greenwood shows Jamilla at the American Dairy Goat Association National Show, winning the premier youth junior doe award for LaMancha goats.

Audrey Greenwood, who will be 21 years old in October, competed in the youth classes of the American Dairy Goat Association National Show for her last time. She concluded her youth career as the premier youth LaMancha breeder and the premier youth recorded grade breeder while also showing the premier youth junior doe and the premier youth senior doe and finishing first in showmanship and being part of the first-place fitting team.

"Overall I did a lot better than I expected," Greenwood said. "I believe that it was a good year to end my youth career and a good little debut of my official op...



