Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Loma Linda University Health earns accreditation from Pulmonary Hypertension Association

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 7:50pm

Each form of pulmonary hypertension is different, so it is important for newly diagnosed patients to find a specialist who can accurately find what is causing their pulmonary hypertension.

LOMA LINDA – Loma Linda University Health has been awarded an accreditation in pulmonary hypertension as the result of a recent review by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, making it the first, and currently the only, academic hospital in California with this award and one of only 12 accredited regional clinical programs across the nation.

Dr. Paresh C. Giri, director for the Loma Linda University Health Pulmonary Hypertension Program, said pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs. He said pulmonary hypertension is complex, does not have one identified cause and can...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 01:04