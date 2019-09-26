Loma Linda University Health earns accreditation from Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Each form of pulmonary hypertension is different, so it is important for newly diagnosed patients to find a specialist who can accurately find what is causing their pulmonary hypertension.

LOMA LINDA – Loma Linda University Health has been awarded an accreditation in pulmonary hypertension as the result of a recent review by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, making it the first, and currently the only, academic hospital in California with this award and one of only 12 accredited regional clinical programs across the nation.

Dr. Paresh C. Giri, director for the Loma Linda University Health Pulmonary Hypertension Program, said pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs. He said pulmonary hypertension is complex, does not have one identified cause and can...