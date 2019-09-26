TIPS seeks crisis response volunteers

SAN DIEGO – Local nonprofit Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego continues responding to a high need of crisis intervention requests within San Diego County.

Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy, in collaboration and working side by side with emergency partner agencies, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often survivors are alone, in shock and dismay fol...