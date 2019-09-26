When your friends do not understand your mental health issues

Stanley Popovich - Special to Village News

You struggle with fear, anxiety, depression or addiction. Eventually relatives and closest friends find out about your problems. The problem is that some people get on your case, and they do not understand what you are going through.

Here are six ways on how to deal with your friends regarding your mental health issues.

1. Listen to the professionals and not your friends. Your friends may mean well, but when it comes down to it, the professionals know your situation more than anyone. They know what you are going through and are trained to deal w...