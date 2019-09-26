Sen. Hawley: Facebook CEO says 'We've Struggled With' bias

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 8:47pm

Petr Svab - The Epoch Times

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the company has a problem with political bias, according to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who spoke to Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill behind closed doors on Sept. 19.

Bias is "an issue we’ve struggled with for a long time," Zuckerberg

said, according to Hawley’s Sept. 19 Twitter post.

Hawley said he confronted Zuckerberg regarding suppression of content of anti-abortion groups, specifically Live Action, an advocacy group led by Lila Rose.

"Zuckerberg admitted there ‘clearly was bias’ in the @LiveAction @Lila-...