Fallbrook High invites alumni, community to Homecoming game

The 2019 Fallbrook High School Homecoming Court. Pictured, back row left to right, Jared McDonald, Joel Calhoun, Dean Olivo, and Jovani Moreno. Front row, left to right, Sonsi Jarvis, Darcy Romero, Yolanda Bailon, Emily Brown, and Kate Calhoun. Steve Fuentes is not pictured.

FALLBROOK - Alumni and friends of Fallbrook High School are encouraged to attend the Homecoming varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Fallbrook High School football field where the Warriors will host the Valley Center Jaguars.

At halftime, guests will be treated to a performance by the FHS Performance Dance Team and FHS Color Guard. Homecoming floats will be led by Grand Marshall Tim Hauck and will parade around the field, followed by a parade of school clubs.

Instead of the traditional Homecoming floats, each class and FHS staff will decorate a golf cart, which will carry the Homecoming court to the coronation location at the 50 yard line.

The winning float will be announced during halftime.

The Class of 2020 nominated senior students for the Homecoming Court.

Yolanda Bailon, Emily Brown, Kate Calhoun, Sonsi Jarvis, and Darcy Romero are nominated for Homecoming Queen and Joel Calhoun, Steve Fuentes, Jared McDonald, Jovani Moreno, and Dean Olivo are nominated for Homecoming King.

The winning Queen and King will be announced during halftime.

The Food Dood and Smokey Jake's BBQ food trucks will be on hand for a pregame tailgate party. The Fallbrook High School Madrigals and madrigal alumni will sing the national anthem.