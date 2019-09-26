Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD crews depart to help with Paradise fire disaster recovery

 
FALLBROOK – Crews from the Fallbrook Public Utility District left Sunday, Sept. 22, to help rebuild water services in Paradise that were damaged by the Camp Fire in November.

The Camp Fire burned 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,804 structures and resulted in 85 deaths plus several firefighter injuries. Cal Fire reported it as the deadliest, most destructive fire in California's history.

Paradise Irrigation District is still struggling to repair the damaged infrastructure that resulted in more than 10,500 customers being issued a "do not drink" water advisory.

