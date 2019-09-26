How to save money on gas

FALLBROOK – California CPAs offers six tips to help consumers deal with rising gas rates.

First, compare gas prices.

Shop around. When it comes to soaring gas prices, it’s everyone for themselves. While a driver might be a regular at Buddy’s Self-Serve, Buddy could be taking advantage of his loyal patrons by charging 20 cents more a gallon than other stations in the area. Shop around. To find the best deals on gas in the area, check out www.GasBuddy.com or www.GasPriceWatch.com.

Be a better driver.

As a mother would say, “Drive safely.” According to the Department of Energy, a...