Miss Bonsall and court named for 2020

BONSALL – The Second Annual Miss Bonsall Coronation was held Sept. 14 at the Bonsall Community Center. The Miss Bonsall Pageant and Scholarship Fund is a local not-for-profit 501c3 organization that promotes community service and mentorship.

With two divisions, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. This year the charity of choice was once again the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The night featured a People’s Choice award contest to benefit the sanctuary, where the audience was encouraged to donate $1 a vote for their favorite finalist.

According to Pageant Director Lyssa Flaherty, the Ambassador Program provides opportunities to gain valuable leadership experience, training as a director, mentoring participants, assisting with community event planning and acting as public spokespersons for the non-profit pageant organization.

"This is a Chairman’s Choice award, and we crown a very deserving young lady annually," said Flaherty. Current or prior title holders expressing a desire to continue in a leadership role with the Miss Bonsall Organization are nominated and one is crowned, she explained, adding that this title has no end date (until they “age out” at 28) unlike a Queen or Princess, who serve for one year/12 months.

The organization also promoted its “Pageanting with Purpose” program, asking that all guests, families and finalists attending bring a donation item for the animals. The response was overwhelming and the ladies collected over 300 pounds of donation items, over 250 items and $63 in “vote” donations that were presented to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on Sept. 21.

Submitted by the Miss Bonsall Pageant.