President lands in New Mexico, greets Fallbrook native

This photo of Staff Sgt. Tiffany Knippelberg has the autograph of President Donald Trump on it.

When the president visits different states, it's customary to land Air Force One on a military base. President Donald Trump landed Sept. 16, at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a rally later that day in Rio Rancho.

Staff Sgt. Tiffany Knippelberg, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2009, along with other service members were invited to stand and greet the president as he got off the plane.

"We were asked if a few people from each unit would come and welcome him," Knippelberg said. "He came down and said hello, signing anything if we had it and asking if we w...