Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kyarra Harris
Special to Village News 

President lands in New Mexico, greets Fallbrook native

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:07pm

This photo of Staff Sgt. Tiffany Knippelberg has the autograph of President Donald Trump on it.

When the president visits different states, it's customary to land Air Force One on a military base. President Donald Trump landed Sept. 16, at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a rally later that day in Rio Rancho.

Staff Sgt. Tiffany Knippelberg, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2009, along with other service members were invited to stand and greet the president as he got off the plane.

"We were asked if a few people from each unit would come and welcome him," Knippelberg said. "He came down and said hello, signing anything if we had it and asking if we w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:55