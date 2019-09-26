Startup businesses need more than product

SPIE is the international scientific society which focuses on optical science, and SPIE activities include development of research-oriented businesses and the advancement of optics professionals. SPIE held their annual meeting Aug. 11-15, at the San Diego Convention Center and included an Aug. 13 professional development workshop on startup businesses bringing technology to market.

Luminate provides guidance to startup businesses, and Luminate managing director Sujatha Ramanujan led the workshop called “From Lab to Launch: Growing Your OPI Business.” The session was intended for scien...