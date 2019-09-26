Supervisors accept library donations

Donations to San Diego County which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the San Diego County board of supervisors, although the traditional procedure for the County Library system has been to ratify the donations twice a year. The donations from Jan. 1 to June 30 were approved by a 5-0 board of supervisors vote Sept. 11.

The county supervisors approved $170,577.49 of cash and non-cash donations for the six-month period including Friends of the Fallbrook Library donations valued at $31,213.86. The funding for the Fallbrook branch provided classes and performances as well as publicati...