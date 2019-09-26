Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz 

Suspicious death under investigation in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/1/2019 at 6:20pm



Detectives were investigating a death in Fallbrook Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy said.

The death occurred on Live Oak Park Road sometime Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's Lt. David Gilmore said the incident was being investigated as a "suspicious death," but had no further details on the circumstances surrounding the death or on the victim's identity.

Live Oak Park Road was closed down between Gum Tree Lane and North Ridge Road as of about 2:30 p.m.



 

