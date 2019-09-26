Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

TAC recommends reduced speed limits on Olive Hill, Reche roads

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:15pm



The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended that the speed limit be reduced on portions of Olive Hill Road and Reche Road.

The TAC’s Sept. 13 recommendations also included that the county’s Department of Public Works review the intersection of Olive Hill Road and Burma Road, which had five reported collisions in a three-year period including three during one year, for potential operational or regulatory solutions, and that the 40 mph speed limit on a section of Reche Road east of Gird Road be increased to 45 mph.

The entirety of Olive Hill Road and all of Reche Road were...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:58