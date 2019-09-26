Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook businesses, clean up the internet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 5:31pm



If you own a business in Fallbrook, you can use Google, Dogpile or Bing as search engines and correct the mistakes about your business. You should update the information on your website. For example, if you have people who no longer work for you, bad phone numbers, addresses, and incorrect info, please update it. To the nonprofits, be aware there are several organizations that are collecting donations on your behalf. If the businesses have been closed, it would behoove our community to remove them from Google. Think of it as cleaning our house. I want to thank our community for taking this endeavor to task. It’s a tough job, but you have to do it.

Jan Scott


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 01:09