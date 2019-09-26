Fallbrook businesses, clean up the internet

If you own a business in Fallbrook, you can use Google, Dogpile or Bing as search engines and correct the mistakes about your business. You should update the information on your website. For example, if you have people who no longer work for you, bad phone numbers, addresses, and incorrect info, please update it. To the nonprofits, be aware there are several organizations that are collecting donations on your behalf. If the businesses have been closed, it would behoove our community to remove them from Google. Think of it as cleaning our house. I want to thank our community for taking this endeavor to task. It’s a tough job, but you have to do it.

Jan Scott