Re: 'Vaccine bill SB276 is not 'California for All,' opposition says' [Village News 9/12/19]

I was very interested in the article “Vaccine bill SB276 is not ‘California for All’ opposition says.” I have inherited a tendency for allergic reactions to many ordinary substances, including eggs.

As a child my mother did not have me receive at that time voluntary inoculations given for free at school. Yes, as an adult I got measles but I was not pregnant either time.

Entering University of California Los Angeles as an adult, I was forced to receive these “shots.” My left arm swelled up to three or four times its normal size – a situation that was painful but not life threatening in an adult but would have been very serious in a young child.

Statistics are fine for most people, but they do not consider the rare individuals like myself who can be gravely injured as a young child by these “shots.” And in a mass production environment, the recipients are not observed for a sufficient time to detect problems.

A fellow in a club I belonged to said it well: He thought that allergy sufferers were a bunch of yellow-bellied complainer hypochondriacs until he himself had an allergic reaction to some medications.

We may be equal under the law, but we are not equal genetically.

Alberta Parker