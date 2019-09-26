Re: 'Vaccine bill SB276 is not 'California for All,' opposition says' [Village News 9/12/19]
I was very interested in the article “Vaccine bill SB276 is not ‘California for All’ opposition says.” I have inherited a tendency for allergic reactions to many ordinary substances, including eggs.
As a child my mother did not have me receive at that time voluntary inoculations given for free at school. Yes, as an adult I got measles but I was not pregnant either time.
Entering University of California Los Angeles as an adult, I was forced to receive these “shots.” My left arm swelled up to three or four times its normal size – a situation that was painful but not life threatening in an adult but would have been very serious in a young child.
Statistics are fine for most people, but they do not consider the rare individuals like myself who can be gravely injured as a young child by these “shots.” And in a mass production environment, the recipients are not observed for a sufficient time to detect problems.
A fellow in a club I belonged to said it well: He thought that allergy sufferers were a bunch of yellow-bellied complainer hypochondriacs until he himself had an allergic reaction to some medications.
We may be equal under the law, but we are not equal genetically.
Alberta Parker
