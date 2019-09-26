Authorities seek tips on prospective car thieves in Vista who stabbed neighbor

VISTA - Authorities reached out to the public for help in identifying two men who attempted to steal a vehicle in Vista last week and stabbed a neighbor who interrupted the theft.

Two people were parking their vehicle in the garage of their home on Palomar Place around 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 22 when one of the people got out to move a trash can, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As the person was moving the trash can, a white newer-model Ford F-series truck stopped behind their vehicle and a passenger in the truck got out, approached the vehicle, opened the driver's side door, displayed a knife and demanded that the driver get out of the vehicle.

During the confrontation, a neighbor saw what was happening and attempted to intervene, but the neighbor was stabbed in the abdomen.

Both suspects then fled the scene in the Ford, which had a white rack and two utility boxes on the sides of the truck bed.

The neighbor was taken to a hospital and has recovered from his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

The Ford driver was described as a roughly 5-foot-10 Hispanic man with a stocky build and a shaved head. His passenger was described as a roughly 5-foot-10 white man with a medium build and short, brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or Sheriff's Detective Lucia Rodriguez at 760-940-4551. Tipsters can also contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.