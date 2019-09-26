Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire destroys Mozy Cafe, two other businesses in Encinitas

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/30/2019 at 8:55am



ENCINITAS (CNS) - A two-alarm fire tore through Mozy Cafe in Encinitas on Monday, Sept. 30, destroying the cafe along with two other businesses inside the building and causing residents of three nearby apartment units to flee, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 12:15 a.m. at the business on North Coast Highway 101 near Daphne Street, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said.

Firefighters responded and found that flames had already torn through the roof by the time they arrived, Stein said.

Crews from Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe and Vista also responded to help battle the flames.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews used a backhoe to tear down the front of the building in order to access the base of the fire inside, NBC7 reported.

The cafe, a T-shirt business and an art gallery in the building were destroyed by the blaze, Stein said.

Residents from three apartment units nearby were evacuated as crews battled the flames, but they were eventually allowed to return to their apartments, he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Sheriff's arson investigators were called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019