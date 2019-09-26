High-speed pursuit on I-15 ends in crash, arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver being pursued for 40 minutes on Saturday, Sept. 28 on San Diego roads and freeways crashed and was taken into custody on northbound Interstate 15 at Camino del Norte in Rancho Bernardo.

The chase began at about 3:35 p.m. in National City when an officer tried to pull over the suspect for traffic violations. The driver of a Hyundai Sonata, traveling at speeds reaching 120 mph, was chased through Paradise Hills, onto state Route 125 through La Mesa, west on Interstate 8 through Mission Valley before turning north, according to a San Diego Union-Tribune report.

At 4:12 p.m., south of Camino del Norte on I-15, the driver crashed. The suspect got out of the car and surrendered quietly to officers.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the freeway crash.