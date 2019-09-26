BUSD to seek voluntary donations for athletics

The families of Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School students participating in athletics will be asked to provide a donation for the school district’s athletic programs.

A 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote Sept. 11 approved asking for a $150 voluntary donation from families of Bonsall and Sullivan athletes.

“This will help to offset the cost and will help us to fund the sports from year to year,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t lose any sports.”

Coaches at Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School had rece...