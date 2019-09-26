Six Warrior boys medal at Laguna Hills Invite

The first cross-country meet of the 2019 season for the Fallbrook High School boys was the 36th Annual Laguna Hills cross-country Invitational and six of the Fallbrook boys took home medals for finishing among the top 40 in their race.

“It went all right,” Fallbrook coach Marco Arias said.

The six medals – and the fifth-place team finish for the senior boys – was achieved despite the absence of senior Josh Hernandez, who was the Warriors’ top runner last year.

Hernandez missed the race due to build up on his knees but is expected to be at full strength when the Warriors and the...