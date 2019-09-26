Warriors frosh football dominate early season games
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:44pm
It's not often that a freshman football team can inspire excitement in a community, but that's what the Fallbrook High Freshman Football Team has done in racing out to a 5-0 record this year.
Even more impressive - they've given up only one touchdown this season - the lone score coming last Thursday against Escondido High.
While excitement might be a strong word, at the very least, they are giving the community hope that the Fallbrook football program might be headed for an upswing.
"This team is filled with a collection of kids from Fallbrook who played Pop Warner together and then a mix...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)