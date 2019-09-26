Warriors frosh football dominate early season games

The Warriors offense is averaging more than 30 points a game this season.

It's not often that a freshman football team can inspire excitement in a community, but that's what the Fallbrook High Freshman Football Team has done in racing out to a 5-0 record this year.

Even more impressive - they've given up only one touchdown this season - the lone score coming last Thursday against Escondido High.

While excitement might be a strong word, at the very least, they are giving the community hope that the Fallbrook football program might be headed for an upswing.

"This team is filled with a collection of kids from Fallbrook who played Pop Warner together and then a mix...