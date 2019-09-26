Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors frosh football dominate early season games

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:44pm

Photos courtesy of Keith Cantillon

The Warriors offense is averaging more than 30 points a game this season.

It's not often that a freshman football team can inspire excitement in a community, but that's what the Fallbrook High Freshman Football Team has done in racing out to a 5-0 record this year.

Even more impressive - they've given up only one touchdown this season - the lone score coming last Thursday against Escondido High.

While excitement might be a strong word, at the very least, they are giving the community hope that the Fallbrook football program might be headed for an upswing.

"This team is filled with a collection of kids from Fallbrook who played Pop Warner together and then a mix...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/28/2019 00:34