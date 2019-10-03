Department of Defense awards FUESD $750,000 grant to expand STEM programs

The new San Onofre Elementary School, on Camp Pendleton, was funded with a DOD grant.

FALLBROOK – The summer break has been a busy time as leadership at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District prepared to announce its recent awarding of a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.

According to the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education of the National Science and Technology Council, it is critical to national security that students spark interest in critical and fast-growing careers in STEM, and the PreK-12 education system is poised to increase and sustain student engagement in STEM.

This grant, Project CAMO, which stands for concepts, application, methods and optimization, will provide two schools located on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Mary Fay Pendleton School and San Onofre School, with the college and career-ready resources necessary to successfully expand the district's STEM program.

"Project CAMO will not only prepare our students for the future, but it will also prepare them to create the future," Maria Flaherty, STEM coach and grant director, said.

San Onofre Elementary's new buildings replaced the ones built in 1974.

The DoDEA awarded $6.75 million nationally across eight grants as part of its 2019 cohort. These grants will serve more than 68,000 students across six states, 27,000 of whom are military-connected.

DoDEA's Education Partnership and Resources division strives to ensure all military-connected K-12 students have access to quality educational opportunities through engagement in partnerships with school districts and professional organizations.

The division provides school personnel and stakeholders with evidence-based resources and supports to increase understanding and awareness related to the unique challenges faced by military-connected students and families.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.