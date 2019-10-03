Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fall Festival of Gems & Minerals is coming Oct. 13

 
Last updated 10/4/2019 at 12:57pm

Mia Afenir watches as her father, Tom Afenir, works at a geode cracking booth at last year's Fall Festival of Gems.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual Fall Festival of Gems & Minerals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this family friendly street fair, everyone can discover gems, minerals, fossils and other treasures. With free parking and admission, this festival is not to be missed.

Twenty-two vendors will feature rough stones to finished jewelry and everything in-between. Silent auctions will continue throughout the event, and thousands of dollars in raffle prizes will be won.

FG&MS's world class museum will be open during the event and its team of volunteers will be on-site to answer any geology questions. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

The Festival of Gems will be in front of the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum, 123 W. Alvarado Street between Main and Pico avenues. Food will be available for purchase.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

 

