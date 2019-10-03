Fallbrook Newcomers Club to welcome Fallbrook Land Conservancy to their October meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host their October coffee meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend, meet other new residents and find out more about the Newcomers Club and what social activities are offered.

The October meeting will welcome a representative from the Fallbrook Land Conservancy organization. The speaker will share about the organization and what they do to save the Fallbrook open spaces not only for future generations.

For more information about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.