Fallbrook Women's Connection offers fashion show

Jeanne Allen is one of the models for the Women's Connection fashion show, Oct. 17.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch Friday, Oct. 17, will include a fashion show. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens from 10 a.m. until noon.

All ladies are invited to come and enjoy the fashion show hosted by Chico's in Temecula. Kathy Schioppi, the store manager, will serve as master of ceremonies. She is a style consultant and adviser to clients. Assistant Jodi Schumacher, a Fallbrook resident, will use her expertise coordinating and helping the models. The fashion theme, "Style Unleashed," will focus on the release of the new collection for fall.

Guest speaker Bonnie Smith, a motivational speaker from Westminster, will explain "Why The Past is Not The Future." Music will be provided by pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.