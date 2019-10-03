Funding request deadline extended

FALLBROOK – Nonprofit Rally For Children has extended their deadline for written requests for funding. The extended deadline is now Oct. 11.

Requests must be written and provide specific details of how the funds received will benefit children in Fallbrook and Bonsall. All requests will be considered.

Mail requests to: Rally For Children, P.O. Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088, Attention philanthropy.

Submitted by Rally for Children.