Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Funding request deadline extended

 
Last updated 10/4/2019 at 1:11pm



FALLBROOK – Nonprofit Rally For Children has extended their deadline for written requests for funding. The extended deadline is now Oct. 11.

Requests must be written and provide specific details of how the funds received will benefit children in Fallbrook and Bonsall. All requests will be considered.

Mail requests to: Rally For Children, P.O. Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088, Attention philanthropy.

Submitted by Rally for Children.





 
