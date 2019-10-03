Lentulo earns NAR designation in Seniors Real Estate

FALLBROOK – Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo with Broadpoint Properties has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Lentulo joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

"Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a Realtor has that understanding," Lentulo said. "Whether they are buying, selling relocating or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a Realtor designated SRES will be able to help them every step of the way."

SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.

The National Association of Realtors, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.1 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

For more information, visit http://www.SRES.org.

Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, a broker associate with Broadpoint Properties, can be reached by calling (760) 532-1057, by email at elisabeth@ehlentulo.com or by visiting http://www.ehlentulo.com.

