Village News

Library continues afterschool program

 
Last updated 10/1/2019 at 11:08pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library continues its Kids Afterschool STEAM program Monday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. STEAM is a program to enhance kindergarteners’ through fifth-graders’ knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Every Monday in October, children will learn and be entertained with a different STEAM activity. The programs all begin at 4 p.m. and are as follows:

Oct. 7 – Art instruction with pastel chalk

Oct. 14 – DNA extraction with the League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers

Oct. 21 – “T” for Technology kits

Oct. 28– “A” for Art kits

The programs are free so all children can enjoy the fun and educational events. For more information, call (760) 731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

