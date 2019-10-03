Paint 'The Scream,' support Fallbrook Animal Sactuary

BONSALL – The Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts is hosting a Palate to Palette painting fundraiser Saturday, Oct.12, from 2-5 p.m. with acclaimed artist Margaret Chiaro to benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The event will be held at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road, in Bonsall.

The artist-led class will be painting Munch’s “The Scream” just in time for the spooky season.

Entry is just $45 and includes all art supplies and step-by-step instructions. Attendees can treat their palate with sweets provided by local cottage food baker, Bakin’ It Up!

Come paint with purpose as the event benefits the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. Guests who bring a donation item will receive a free raffle ticket for each donation for some art-related raffle prizes.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary’s pet supply drive will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bonsall Community Center. The sanctuary is requesting donations of pet food, pet toys, dish soap, trash bags and disinfectant wipes.

The non-alcohol event is open to all ages and skill levels. For more information, contact the foundation at (760) 521-5271 or bonsallcommunityarts@gmail.com.

Register at https://munchthescream.eventbrite.com.

Submitted by Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts.