Quilters to learn new tricks

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will host Debbie Gordon at their Oct. 3 meeting held at the community center at 6:30 p.m. Her lecture is titled Beyond the ¼” from the ordinary to the extraordinary. She will present ways to quilt your item more than ¼” beyond the edge of the design/figure.

Debbie was raised in California and learned to sew as a child by her great-grandmother and great aunt. She has taught needlework and quilting for community colleges, at quilt conferences, on cruises, at guilds, shops and private groups. She specializes in bringing new life to traditional patterns with creative arrangements and inventive color and fabric choices. Learn more about Debbie via her website: debbiegordondesigns.com.

Her workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the FPUD. The sample of her workshop Spinning Star is stunning! She describes it as follows:

“This fun table topper or wall quilt is equally beautiful using a controlled palette of two fabrics for the stars, or a scrap it up version.”

With Debbie’s terrific assembly method and her other tips and tricks, you’ll finish this in no time. Fabric requirements are small and the materials list is on the website.

Guests are welcomed at the guild meeting for a $10 fee and the workshop guest fee is $45. Further information may be obtained at the guild website or by contacting Dixie Johns. dixieljohns@gmail.com.