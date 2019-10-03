Rock Rose School moves to new location

Teacher Aimee watches as her students at Rock Rose School play in sandboxes at the school's new, temporary location.

FALLBROOK – The Rock Rose Village School for Creative Learning announced its relocation to a temporary home at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Staff and students enjoyed six years at The Creekside Plaza, during which time they cultivated a garden, hosted an annual Harvest Festival for the Fallbrook and Bonsall community and doubled their enrollment by opening up a second classroom while offering a parent-child and adult education programs.

The school's Harvest Festival will resume in October 2020 at its new home.

For more information, visit http://www.rockroseschool.org or call (760) 451-6112.

Submitted by Rock Rose School.