Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rock Rose School moves to new location

 
Last updated 10/1/2019 at 11:22pm

Teacher Aimee watches as her students at Rock Rose School play in sandboxes at the school's new, temporary location.

FALLBROOK – The Rock Rose Village School for Creative Learning announced its relocation to a temporary home at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Staff and students enjoyed six years at The Creekside Plaza, during which time they cultivated a garden, hosted an annual Harvest Festival for the Fallbrook and Bonsall community and doubled their enrollment by opening up a second classroom while offering a parent-child and adult education programs.

The school's Harvest Festival will resume in October 2020 at its new home.

For more information, visit http://www.rockroseschool.org or call (760) 451-6112.

Submitted by Rock Rose School.

 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

