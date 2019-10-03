RWC to hear from Vincent Sweeny of the National Archives

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Republican Women of California will hold their Oct. 11 meeting at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Vincent Sweeny, a member of the Oral History Association and a National Archives researcher, will speak on “The Separation of Powers and the historical importance of an independent judiciary.” Sweeny has a passion for educating others on the unique governmental system that the Founding Fathers set up. Sweeny is also a writer, sculptor and Toastmaster.

The cost is $25 which includes the venue, speaker and brunch. RSVP no later than Monday, Oct. 7, to republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Republican Women of California Fallbrook.