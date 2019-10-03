Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Summit to support the military-connected community

 
Last updated 10/4/2019 at 1:18pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Military Family Collaborative will host its ninth annual summit, “Get the Word Out,” Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Inland Live Well Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., in Escondido.

More than 200 military spouses, command leadership and family service professionals will be attending from across San Diego. Attendees include ombudsman, Marine family readiness officers, social service professionals, local and national government, elected officials and military friendly corporate partners.

Together this group reaches and supports the life and service of the 68,000 active duty personnel and families who call San Diego home. Their goal is to create deeper relationships of collaboration between community resource providers, command leadership and military spouses, as well as encourage sharing resources and impactful stories.

The guest speakers include county Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, Sgt. Maj. Michael Walton and keynote speaker KPBS-TV military reporter Steve Walsh. Additionally, the summit will feature a military spouse panel that will talk about the challenges military spouses face and overcome, as well as having numerous collaboration activities and networking to better connect the community at large.

To register, visit http://sdmilitaryfamily.org/annual-summit. Tickets are $20 for SDMFC members and $30 for non-members. Scholarships are available on the website.

Submitted by San Diego Military Family Collaborative.

 

