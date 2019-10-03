Sylvia Braddy Shea passed away at her residence in Fallbrook, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

She was born in Washington, North Carolina, May 24, 1932. The daughter of Eloise Braddy King, she was a graduate of Cradock High School class of 1950, Portsmouth, Virginia.

After her marriage to James Patrick Shea in 1951, she moved to Texas, then on to Anaheim, California in 1955 to settle and raise a family. Since moving to Fallbrook in 1994, with her now late husband Pat, she’s been active in many charitable groups, including Fallbrook Newcomers, Encore and Rally for Children.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen and Lisa; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; her two brothers and two sisters on the East Coast.

Private family service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice in her memory.