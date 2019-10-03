Library names most checked out items

Last updated 10/1/2019 at 11:34pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the list of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of September. They are:

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

3. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

4. Redemption by David Baldacci

5. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

6. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

7. Neon Prey by John Sandford

8. Run Away by Harlan Coben

9. One Good Deed by David Baldacci

10. The Reckoning by John Grisham

Nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. Educated by Tara Westover

3. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

4. Girl, Wash your Face by Rachel Hollis

5. The Library Book by Susan Orlean

6. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson

7. Spark Joy by Marie Kondo

8. Factfulness by Hans Rosling

9. Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

10. The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

Movies

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Green Book

3. Aquaman

4. Bumblebee

5. The Greatest Showman

6. Instant Family

7. Captain Marvel

8. A Star is Born

9. The LEGO Movie 2

10. Crazy Rich Asians

Children's

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

3. Elephant & Piggie by Mo Willems

4. Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce

5. Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

6. Pete the Cat by James Dean

7. Up in the Air by Mary Tillworth

8. Moana Finds the Way by Susan Amerikaner

9. Harold & Hog Pretend for Real! by Dan Santat

10. Wings of Fire by Tui Sutherland

EBooks

1. The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

4. The Gown by Jennifer Robson

5. The Reckoning by John Grisham