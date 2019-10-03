Ellehcal OB/GYN has moved

FALLBROOK – Ellehcal OB/GYN is now located at 577 E. Elder Street, Suite F, in Fallbrook. The office is open Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or other hours by telemedicine visit and by appointment.

Dr. Enchanta Jenkins and staff continue to offer women's health services, gynecology and some primary care services but have now expanded their services to telemedicine and telehealth.

Telemedicine is a video chat made over a secure site that is HIPPA compliant with the doctor.

The staff can help women who need a doctor after hours, a visit or prescription after or before their workday starts, an explanation of their recent doctor visit or of results they just received, how the healthcare system works or what questions they should be asking at their next doctor visit.

They can be reached at (760) 645-3407 or dr.jenkins@ellehcalobgyn.com to set up a visit.

Submitted by Ellehcal OB/GYN.