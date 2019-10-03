Chamber offers several events in October

Last updated 10/4/2019 at 1:46pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in October.

Oct. 7 – First Monday Coffee at the Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 10 – SunUpper at CR Properties Real Estate Services; 8 a.m.

Oct. 16 – SunDowner hosted by Vista Valley Country Club; 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Harvest Faire; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Beer and wine garden stays open until 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Lunch Mob at Yama Restaurant; Noon

Oct. 30 – Wine Down Wednesday at Moody Creek Farms; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Halloween treats at the Chamber office; 3-5 p.m.; includes shops in the downtown area.

Call the chamber of commerce for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

The chamber office is at 111 S. Main Ave. in Fallbrook.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.