Clue-themed event to benefit Foundation for Senior Care

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care provides transportation, advocacy, day care and computer learning for seniors in the Greater Fallbrook community. Each year they throw a gala event to raise funds, build awareness, and thank the community for their investment.

This year will mark the 14th annual fall benefit with a game of Clue theme. The event, which will include auctions, appetizers and dinner, will be held the evening of Oct. 19 at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

It promises to be an interactive evening of mystery and revelation as the audience takes part in the game of Clue with “Not the Usual Suspects.” The evening starts with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by a plated dinner in the beautiful Cliff Terrace Tent. Special presentations and a live auction will take place during the dinner service.

Guests are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite character and to be prepared to put their detective skills to work in solving the scavenger-hunt styled ‘whodunnit’. Fans of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie will feel right at home.

Those who participate in the auction will have unique opportunities to win some truly remarkable packages. Some of the live auction items will include a one-week African Photo Safari; a Scottsdale get away for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, the largest Arabian horse show in the world; and a Napa Valley Wine Tasting Experience.

“The Foundation’s Fall Gala is a central part of our fundraising efforts each year and the proceeds provide a tangible impact in our senior community,” said Keith Birkfeld, Executive Director. “Our Adult Day Care, Senior Transportation, Advocacy and Education programs are vital to helping Seniors age safely at home in the Fallbrook and Bonsall area and that work relies heavily on generous individual donations. Attendees not only have an amazing time dressing up and socializing at the Gala but they get the additional satisfaction of supporting an important mission that transforms lives in our region…and that feels great!”

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at (760) 723-7570. Sponsorships are available and donations for the silent and live auctions are appreciated.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.