County treasurer-tax collector hits 1 million property tax bill record

SAN DIEGO – For the first time, the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is mailing over 1 million property tax bills to local property owners.

San Diego County is now home to 1,001,029 separate parcels, treasurer-tax collector Dan McAllister announced recently, and in the coming week, their owners will receive the 2019-2020 tax bills. The bills are expected to yield $6.9 billion.

“Despite the need for more housing that we hear about on a regular basis, I see this record-high parcel number as a positive sign,” McAllister said. “It means new units are coming on the market, and we expect that number to grow as legislators encourage more homebuilding in our region.”

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $482 million more than last year’s total of $6.42 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

“The number of parcels in San Diego County grew by 2,731. The majority of that increase was due to new condos, but we did see a rise in single family homes as well,” McAllister said.

Property owners do not need to wait for the physical bills to hit their mailboxes. Their digital bills are available now at http://www.sdttc.com. McAllister recommended going online to pay property taxes with an e-check, which is completely free. Paying online also provides taxpayers with an emailed receipt as confirmation of their payment, and http://www.sdttc.com is secure to use with no history of data breaches.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2020, and becomes delinquent after April 10, 2020.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 should get their bill online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office toll free at (877) 829-4732.

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.