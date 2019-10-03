Fallbrook Remembers: The Martin Family Tragedy

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook’s founder Vital Reche had a daughter in 1858 named Amelia Helene Reche. Amelia married Joseph George “J.G.” Martin, who lived next door. J.G. immigrated to the United States from Ireland and was a farmer and schoolteacher. The couple lived in Fallbrook with their six children.

Decades later, March 7, 1915, Amelia Reche Martin prepared an ordinary but fateful Sunday dinner of bacon, potatoes, beans, bread, butter and home-canned apricots for dessert. When she opened the jar, she noticed a substance had formed on top of the apricots. She threw that portion to the chickens. Amelia sat down to dinner with her daughter Emily, a teacher at Fallbrook School, daughter Flora, 11, son George, 17, and grandson Reche Martin, 5. Amelia’s husband J.G. left for Temecula and did not stay for dessert.

Three days later, everyone who had the apricots experienced symptoms of exhaustion, double vision and paralysis. Four physicians diagnosed ptomaine poisoning. They labored to treat the family but on Thursday, both George and Emily died. Little Reche Martin died Friday, and Amelia passed on Saturday, while the stunned Fallbrook community was attending the funeral of the first three. Young Flora was sent to a hospital in San Diego but succumbed Friday, March 19. A dog who tasted the discarded apricots became paralyzed, and seven chickens died.

All the papers carried the story. The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research studied the case and confirmed the diagnosis.

J.G. Martin left famine in Ireland only to lose five members of his family to a meal in the land of plenty.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.