Locals participate in Voter Registration Day

FALLBROOK – “Are you registered to vote?” “Are you eligible to vote?” “Have you changed your address or name since you last voted?”

These were questions that could be heard all over Fallbrook from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at some locations, Tuesday, Sept. 24 – National Voter Registration Day.

A coordinated effort organized by Fallbrook volunteers and partnered with local organizations set up tables at Northgate Market, Major Market, El Toro Market, the Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook High School, Palomar College and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office.

Over 30 volunteers spend the day talking with their Fallbrook neighbors and helping them become more engaged in their community. Other partners include the Fallbrook Health Care District and Fallbrook High School.

While the nationally recognized day was meant to remind eligible voters in the United States to register, in Fallbrook it was also the kick-off for a five-month campaign to register 2,020 new voters in Fallbrook in time for the state primary election, March 3.

The effort is going by the name “Vote For Fallbrook/Fallbrook A Votar.” Volunteers have committed to going out every week with clipboards, registration forms and pens until Feb. 17 to achieve their goal. Eligible voters can also visit http://www.sdvote.com to register online directly with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Those interested in volunteering in this effort or organizations that want to become a partner can call Leticia Maldonado/Stamos at (760) 468-0362 or Ricardo Favela at (760) 468-4519.

Submitted by Vote For Fallbrook/Fallbrook A Votar.