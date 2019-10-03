Say 'no' to Proposition A

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook residents got notices from the North County Fire Protection District begging us to vote “yes” on Proposition A for another fire tax. It appears that it was the first of two mailings. We paid for this one-sided notice, and we did not get the other side. So here it is.

Proposition A is another fire tax as was the “Fire Prevention Fee.” They want a million dollars per year to, in part, replace what already exists such as “fire station facilities.” They say, as do most politicians, that the need is dire and we the people will suffer if they do not get more of our money. They spend it like it’s not their money and then want more money to spend wastefully. One excuse given was to meet current earthquake standards. Most buildings do not, so why should their buildings be different? They want to create another bureaucracy called a “Community Facilities District.” They want money to “pay for costs associated with the determination of the amount and the levy and collection of the special tax.” What? They say the tax will last 20 years. There is nothing more permanent than a temporary tax. No to Proposition A.

Randy Hartman

 
