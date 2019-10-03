Brush fire reported in Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Boy Scouts attending the Mataguay Boy Scout Camp Saturday were briefly issued an evacuation warning as a nearby brush fire was burning in Warner Springs, officials said.

But the forward progress of the fire toward the camp was stopped and the scouts were out of danger, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire had burned between five and 10 acres by 2:27 p.m.

No structures were threatened. Air and ground resources were on the scene.