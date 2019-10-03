Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Brush fire reported in Warner Springs

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2019 at 3:23pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Boy Scouts attending the Mataguay Boy Scout Camp Saturday were briefly issued an evacuation warning as a nearby brush fire was burning in Warner Springs, officials said.

But the forward progress of the fire toward the camp was stopped and the scouts were out of danger, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire had burned between five and 10 acres by 2:27 p.m.

No structures were threatened. Air and ground resources were on the scene.





 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/05/2019 16:24