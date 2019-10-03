Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Associated Press 

Carlsbad man convicted of molesting children as young as 3

 
Last updated 10/4/2019 at 6:29pm



VISTA (AP) — A San Diego County man has been convicted of molesting girls as young as 3 years old who allegedly were supplied by his babysitter girlfriend.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Samuel Cabrera Jr. was found guilty Friday of 35 charges of conspiracy and molestation.

Prosecutors say the Carlsbad man molested the girls between 2014 and 2016. The victims included two girls who were about 3 years old and two 7-year-olds, including a child who was developmentally delayed and unable to speak.

Authorities say the evidence included hundreds of videos that Cabrera had taken of himself molesting the children.

Cabrera could face life in prison without possibility of parole.

His then-girlfriend is facing trial later this year.

 

