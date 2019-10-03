Child, 8, injured in crash at end of pursuit

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A crash at the end of a pursuit of an aggressive driver in San Marcos injured an 8-year-old child, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of an aggressive driver at 10 p.m. Friday near Mission Road and San Marcos Boulevard and attempted to stop the driver, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The driver fled eastbound on San Marcos Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle with the child inside near Mission Hills High School at Mission Hills Court and Mission Road, the sheriff's department said.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of back pain, Fox 5 reported. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested the driver being pursued.

The age, gender and name of the suspect was not disclosed.