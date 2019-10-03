Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Child, 8, injured in crash at end of pursuit

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2019 at 11:21am



SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A crash at the end of a pursuit of an aggressive driver in San Marcos injured an 8-year-old child, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of an aggressive driver at 10 p.m. Friday near Mission Road and San Marcos Boulevard and attempted to stop the driver, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The driver fled eastbound on San Marcos Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle with the child inside near Mission Hills High School at Mission Hills Court and Mission Road, the sheriff's department said.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of back pain, Fox 5 reported. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested the driver being pursued.

The age, gender and name of the suspect was not disclosed.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/05/2019 16:58