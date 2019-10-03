Fire causes $60K damage to Vista home

VISTA (CNS) - A two-alarm fire Wednesday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to a Vista home and its contents and displaced one resident.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 12:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Primrose Avenue, northeast of state Route 78, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

The only resident in the home was able to escape unharmed despite the house having no working smoke alarms, Vander Pol said.

Crews from the Vista, San Marcos and Oceanside fire departments had the flames knocked down within 45 minutes, he said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced resident arrange for temporary shelter.

Vander Pol said the cause of the fire was under investigation.