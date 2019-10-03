Pop Warner to hold second fundraiser

Winning a Dick's Sporting Goods gift certificate are, from left, Richard Madrid, Veronica Madrid, Ella-Marina Madrid and Alyssa Madrid, for wearing Pop Warner spirit wear to the fundraiser at Jersey Mike's.

FALLBROOK – On Sept. 9, Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer held a fundraiser at the Fallbrook Jersey Mike's located at 833 S Main Ave. The event was open to all Fallbrook residents from 3-9 p.m. and was so successful that they will be doing it again Monday, Oct. 21, same place and time.

Working the night of the Pop Warner fundraiser are, from left, back row, Jersey Mike's employees Gina Ready, Anthony Uresti, Patrick Hart, Burch Henderson, Daniel Milton, Shelbi Twombly; with Fallbrook Pop Warner athletes, front row, Kailey Peet, Zach Wright and Jayden Peet.

At the last event, Fallbrook Pop Warner board members handed out prizes ($20 Dick's Sporting Goods gift certificates, FPW hats, FPW t-shirts, Yogurt Palace gift certificates and candy) for participants who wore the most spirit wear, families who showed the most spirit or to children who did a spirit dance or cheer at Jersey Mike's during the fundraiser.

Jersey Mike's recently changed owners and the new owners (Steve and Jolene Leonard, Drew and Kristen Appel and Fred and Laura Downey) stepped up to support Fallbrook Pop Warner by setting up an event to bring people into their store and allowing each $4 donation to FPW to be used for a free sub.

Jersey Mike's raised over $900 for the league in this one night. Many local FPW families won prizes in the FPW league spirit contest including the Beebe's (another league sponsor) and the Perrington's.

Fallbrook Pop Warner Cheer Director Natalie Peet said, "This is such a great help to the league. We are always having to stay current on safety gear so having a successful and fun fundraising event is a win-win for us! We couldn't thank Jersey Mike's more!"

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.