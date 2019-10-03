Warriors still winless after Serra runs wild; Valley Center up next

The Serra Conquistadors ran for more than 300 yards and passed for more than 150 more in defeating the Fallbrook Warriors varsity football team Friday, Sept. 27, at Fallbrook High.

Senior Conquistador quarterback Timmy Zebronski completed 8 passes, four of which went for touchdowns and threw two interceptions in the contest. He also led the team with 86 yards rushing on five attempts.

Serra did most of their damage in the first half, scoring twice in the first quarter and four times in the second, extending their lead to 42-0 at the half.

It was a tough night for the Warriors offense, they punted 10 times on the evening. Defensively, Noah MacMillan notched two interceptions in the end zone to put an end to Conquistador drives.

The Warriors, now 0-6 on the season, will enter league play and host Valley Center (3-2) Friday night. The Jaguars are coming off a 43-3 win over Rancho Bernardo in their last game.

Friday night's game will be homecoming for the school.

Frosh update

Fallbrook's undefeated freshman football team stayed unbeaten last Thursday afternoon when they traveled to Serra High School and defeated the Conquistadors 21-14 in a tough contest.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.