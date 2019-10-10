A resource not to be ignored – the school counselor

Many parents aren’t aware of the wide range of services their schools’ counselors have to offer. Yes, professional school counselors often provide help for students facing classroom struggles, but their range of assistance goes far beyond that aspect.

School counselors have expertise and skills to benefit just about every student. They’re also a resource to support every parent. A starting point in making the best use of your school’s counselors is to recognize that these are counselors who have completed extensive training to work in schools. All school counselors are certified or...